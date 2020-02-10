Group to host discussion about helping youth avoid the "School to Prison Pipeline"

The first brush with the juvenile justice system can lead to more trouble for Black youth, so the African American Legacy Project is looking for solutions to help youth avoid the "Schools to Prison Pipeline."

On Satuday, Feb. 29, the organization is hosting "Justice: Through a Different Lens" will feature a variety of people who see the issues in the juvenile justice system from different vantage points to discuss juvenile reform and racial and ethnic disparities.

Among the panelists is Toledo Police Chief George Kral, who said his officers are responding to many calls of kids with guns. He said Toledo can't arrest it's way out of the problem.

Also on the panel will be Lucas County juvenile court judge Denise Navarre Cubbon; attorney Tyrone Riley, and Larome Myrick, the executive director of juvenile correctional services for the State of Rhode Island. Rashya Ghee, a criminal defense attorney, will moderate the panel.

"We need to be having discussions not only about how to reduce child involvement in the criminal justice system," Ghee said, "but also making sure our system is fair, making sure that it does not in anyway treat folks of different races differently"

The discussion, which is open to the public and will include the panelists responding to questions from the audience, will be held at 10 a.m. at Jersusalem Baptist Church on Dorr St.