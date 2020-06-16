GroveFest still set for Hayes Presidential Library & Museum

The annual GroveFest event held by the Hayes Presidential Library & Museum in Fremont will still take place Saturday, June 27 on the grounds of Spiegel Grove.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with groups beginning to visit booths every 10 minutes starting at 10 a.m. The last group leaves at 1 p.m.

Admission is free, but tickets will be required. They can be purchased here.

Tickets are available for household groups of no more than 10 people. A household group can be as small as one person. There will be one ticket per group. It is up to visitors to determine what constitutes their household group.

Entry will be timed to keep at least 6 feet physical distance between groups. All visitors are asked to enter through the pedestrian traffic gate at the intersection of Hayes Avenue and Jefferson Street, next to the museum building.

Visitor parking is off-site only with the exception of those who have handicapped tags for their car. Parking will be available on the street and in ProMedica Memorial Hospital’s parking lots at Buildings A and B, located at 605. Third Ave. Spiegel Grove is a short walk to the east of the hospital parking lots.

While face coverings are not required, guests are strongly encouraged to wear one.

GroveFest showcases Spiegel Grove, which is a state park, and includes nature organizations offering hands-on activities throughout the day. Hot dogs and ice cream will be available for a donation. A list of participating organizations will be posted at rbhayes.org.

For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org. Like HPLM on Facebook at @rbhayespres and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @rbhayespres.