Agencies working to aid growing number of homeless veteran families

There's a collaboration of organizations working to help local veterans who find themselves in need, including medical care and help with housing, and there's a growing need among vets with families.

The number of vets and their families finding themselves on the street has increased significantly here in Lucas County. There are a lot of boots on the ground to make sure those vets and their families get the help they need. A joint effort between government and non-profit organizations is making a big difference in a lot of lives.

The Beach House Family Shelter has been a part of this community for nearly a century. Right now, there are three veterans and their families living there.

Gary Ellsworth served in the U.S. Army. He and his fiancee lived on the streets in a car for several months. He was unable to keep working because of a medical condition.

Josh Bey, his wife and seven children are also at the shelter. He served overseas twice and is also unable to work because of a medical reason.

Scott Veliquette is also a veteran who served overseas. Scott, his wife and their three teenage children are living at the shelter. He says they would be on the streets if it weren't for the shelter.

The goal is to have all the vets and their families at Beach House right now in permanent housing by the end of the year. If you know a veteran who needs help or would like to be part of the mission of helping vets, we've posted links.