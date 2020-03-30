Guest at Cherry St. Mission tests positive for COVID-19

A guest who stayed at the Cherry Street Mission was confirmed as a positive test for COVID-19.

As per the Stay-At-Home orders by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the patient is to follow isolation protocols at the shelter and is being kept away from all other guests.

During follow-up with the Toledo Lucas CountyHealth Department, it was assessed whether the individual may have exposed others and needed precautions have already been put in place. All guests, staff and volunteers have been alerted and some have been quarantined.

While the patient is in quarantine, they are on bed rest in an isolated room that promotes rest and health. Meals and refreshments are provided to the guests and delivered to the isolation room so they may stay in isolation.

Cherry Street has employed the best available protection there is at this time. Quarantined guests are using masks and staying in place. The mission has added extra cleaning bathroom procedures for the quarantined guest to ensure no virus is spread after having used common area such as the restroom or shower.

As part of the mission’s usual procedures, medically appropriate cleaning solutions that kill the virus have been in use, to the best of the mission’s ability social distancing is in practice and vigorously enforce hand washing and sanitizer use. Additionally, staff are taking temperatures every day for every person entering any building.

“The measures set in place by this team will greatly decrease the chance of outside exposure of others to the virus. Our focus is always to protect the most vulnerable in our community and to provide the essentials to those experiencing homelessness. We feel a great sense of responsibility to protect each one who stay at Cherry Street and are treating this as their temporary home," said Dr. Wes Modder, CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries.