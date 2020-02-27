Guests evacuated as fire breaks out at Rossford Knight's Inn

Fire crews responded to a fire at the Knight's Inn in Rossford on Wednesday night.

The call came in to emergency crews just before 11 p.m., according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office dispatch.

The fire started in a mechanical room and spread to the room on the opposite side. Rooms in that particular building were evacuated as a precaution, and a majority of the rooms have heavy smoke damage.

There were no injuries to report.

According to the Rossford fire chief, the fire does not appear suspicious, but the state fire marshal was being called in.

Along with Rossford Fire, departments from Perrysburg Township, Maumee, and Northwood all responded as well.