Gun sales on the rise as coronavirus uncertainty grows

At Cleland's Outdoor World there's a seemingly non-stop rush for everything guns and ammo.

"We've been so overwhelmed with how many people have come through the doors," owner Ken Shields said.

Shields said long lines have formed all week long in his store with people stocking up amid coronavirus concerns.

"We've never did numbers like we're doing now," Shields said.

Shields said most business right now comes from first-time gun buyers.

"I was already thinking about getting a gun, but now is kinda the time," Sylvania resident Joshua Giovannone said.

Giovannone bought a 9 mm handgun on Friday citing some concern over the uncertainty with COVID-19.

"You never know with people bulk buying things," Giovannone said. "Kinda' just being safer than sorry."

The 27-year-old isn't the only one though as Shields said people from all over are stopping in and buying up almost everything on the shelves.

"Right now we're just trying to keep stuff in stock and help people out," Shields said.

On Monday, Cleland's put limits on how much ammo people could buy in one stop. Meanwhile, Shields has traveled as far as St. Louis to stock up on supplies for the store.

"I'm just picking up as much ammo and firearms and cleaning kits and everything we can get because the distributors are hurting right now too," Shields said.

To help with work flow Cleand's also temporarily closed its range and even canceled some of its safety classes. It's all to keep up with customer demand as coronavirus woes take their toll.

"It's maintain right now and just trying to get through this," Shields said.

With demand so high right now workers here at Cleland's say answering the phone is a challenge. If you have questions, you're asked to just stop by the store. The same rule also applies to Towers Armory in Oregon.