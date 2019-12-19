Gun shots fired into north Toledo home, man sent to hospital with injuries

A man was transported to the hospital after being struck multiple times by gunshots fired into a north Toledo home.

Antonyo Jennings, 31, sustained multiple gunshots to his lower extremities early Wednesday morning, according to a police report. He was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jennings and Deanna Payton, 24, were inside a residence in the 3500 block of Twining when an unknown suspect firing several shots into the house.

The investigation remains ongoing.