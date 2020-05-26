Gyms, fitness centers and pools re-open after coronavirus shutdown

Gyms, fitness centers, and pools were allowed reopen today after being closed for more than two months. Fitness buffs react to working out at the local gyms in the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gym owners and their customers were thrilled to be back pumping iron.

The owner of LB's Circuit Training Lindsay Bowman says you must have your temperature checked at the door. Social distancing measures are in place to keep everyone safe and she's cut the number of people in class to 40. Masks are optional when working out.

