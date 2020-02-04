H2Ohio informational meetings coming to northwest Ohio

New funding through H2Ohio is being made available to farmers in 14 northwest Ohio counties, including Lucas and Fulton.

The state has made $30 million available to farmers, part of the state budget passed last year. The initiative supports local farmers and minimize phosphorus runoff in Ohio's waterways.

"I appreciate the Ohio Department of Agriculture working with the farming community and local officials on this initiative," State Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Moncolova) said in a press release.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture, in partnership with local Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative, will host informational meetings to outline the application process, explain the H2Ohio certification process, and answer questions for area farmers.

The meetings will be in Perrysburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday; Defiance at 6 p.m. Wednesday; Leipsic at 6 p.m. Feb. 20, and West Unity at 6 p.m. Feb. 27.