HEAP is a "lifesaver" for families in crisis this winter

It's cold right now, and it's only going to get colder. For thousands in our community, finding ways to stay warm this winter is a struggle. Pathway offers a program designed to fix that problem.

The Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP is a tool low income residents rely on.

It helps them keep their homes warm and comfortable as temperatures continue to drop.

Naranda Batey is a single mother living in Toledo. Three years ago she discovered HEAP.

"It was somewhat of a crisis mode for me, but the service I received it was efficient. No judgement, only concern - and I was able to leave there feeling better and at peace that I got help," said Batey.

Now, Batey says she isn't sure what she would do without the help.

"To have this type of assistance...that's one blessing I can count for this Christmas," said Batey.

Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar is the Director of Emergency and Empowerment Services at Pathway.

She says each year around 4,000 local people benefit from the services HEAP provides.

"It is life threatening, honestly, because if the temperature drops low there's a high potential of losing of a life. This is how important the program is, because we assist in those areas to make sure that we are safe," said Rodriguez-Salazar.

Low income residents can apply for assistance paying heating bills, and for fuel tank replacement or furnace repairs. They can do so online or at a same day walk-in appointment from 8AM-5PM Monday-Friday.

If you come prepared to your appointment and bring all of the required documentation - you can get assistance immediately.

Here's what you'll need:

-Valid photo ID, like a driver's license

-Social Security card

-Proof of income

-Current gas and/or electric bill

-Copy of your lease

-Proof of citizenship for everyone in the household

If you need help heating your home this winter, participants like Batey recommend you stop by Pathway and apply.

"It's a definite lifesaver," she said.

December 17th is "Super Tuesday." That means 100 walk-ins will be seen during an open house at 505 Hamilton Street in Toledo.

Applications are open through March 31st.