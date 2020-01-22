HUD awards Toledo $3.4 million to combat homelessness

"One homeless American is one too many," says Joseph Galvan, Midwest regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This statement came in the middle of an announcement that HUD would be committing $3.4 million to fight homelessness in Toledo. The money will be distributed among the following local programs:



Beach House - $1.4M



Neighborhood Properties, Inc. - $1.2M



Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board - $320,000



Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo - $234,000



The state of Ohio will overall be receiving $107M from HUD, which is an increase of $3.3M over last year.

The funds are a part of Continuum of Care, a new HUD program that supports local homelessness initiatives with nearly $2.2B in grants nationwide.

According to HUD's 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, Ohio saw a modest increase in homelessness of nearly 1% in 2019. Toledo, however, saw its number of homeless fall by 7.7%.

Galvan thinks this shows that whatever Toledo is doing is working, and could act as a model for other communities.

"By talking about the good work that you here on the ground in this great state are doing, it elevates the conversation. It shows that what you are doing here can be replicated throughout this great nation," Galvan says.