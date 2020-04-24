Hair stylists and barbers struggling during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on barbershops and salons

The governor said it will take some time to hammer out some of the concerns for the businesses before they can go back to work.

"I’ve been doing this for 33 years and this is the only job that I’ve ever had," said stylist Harriet Hardy.

Stylist Harriet Hardy is concerned about how she will keep her customers safe from COVID-19. Hardy says a few days before the governor shut down salons, she styled a client's hair and learned that client was sick.

"Two days later, I found out that she was infected with a virus. She had gone to the hospital and stayed 30 days. She was on a ventilator. Thank God she came out, but imagine where it left me," said Hardy.

She had to quarantine and says what's even scarier is that she was in contact with more than just her stylist.

"When I serviced this lady she was actually in the salon. So she came in contact with me but the other people in the salon," said Hardy.

The governor said it will take some time to figure out details for these small businesses. Stylists have taken a financial hit. Hairdressers, independent contractors, and 1099 tax filers are now eligible to file an application for benefits under the federal pandemic unemployment assistance program as part of the Cares Act.

The president of Ohio Association of Beauticians, Dr. Brenda Kynard-Holsey says she's received complaints about people doing hair at their homes.

"Please stop! Don’t jeopardize your families. Don’t jeopardize the community receiving money doing hair. Don’t do that to yourself," said Kynard-Holsey.

She's working with politicians to make sure safety measures are in place to help keep salons and barbershops safe during COVID-19. In the meantime, as the governor begins to slowly re-open the state, Hardy hopes owners will start looking at safety measures.

"We have to be extremely cautious about making a decision to go back into that salon. We are responsible for the health and welfare of the people, not only ourselves, that we service," said Hardy.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will hold a virtual town hall on Facebook called Shop Talk COVID -19 and the underlying health conditions on April 30 at 6 p.m.

