Everyone Misses Their Hair Stylist

Julie Rodriguez has been a hairstylist for 28-years. When salons shut down for Covid precautions, she was floored. "I was absolutely stunned. I was dumbfounded I couldn't believe it was happening.

Very quickly, people realized how important personal services like hair styling and nail salons were to their lives."We all feel so blessed that our clients continue to reach out to us, supporting us with kind messages and offers of generosity and of course begging us to get back to work."

Julie says, while she's grateful for the support, she like other hairstylists can't afford to get back behind their chairs, without jeopardizing everyone's safety. "We can't stand 6 feet away from our client and cut their hair or color their hair or perform waxing services or massage therapy or doing nails."

Julie says she and other stylists have gotten a number of requests to form clients to come to their homes to do their hair. Not a possibility she says because if they do that they could lose their license. "We would love to do that, however, we are governed by the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology. and the CDC and the American Health Association.

Even when stylists are allowed to go back getting your hair done will look a lot different. "If they depend that we use PPE, Masks, gloves be certain to change capes between each and every client. Sterilization and sanitation."