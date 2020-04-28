Hall of Fame releases bobblehead of Dr. Amy Acton

A person hasn't truly made it until there's a bobblehead of them.

Well, Dr. Amy Acton has now officially made it.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced a bobblehead of the Ohio Health Director this week. An Acton bobblehead can be purchased at this website.

The Hall of Fame is donating $5 from every Dr. Acton bobblehead sold to the Protect the Heroes fund, in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. The bobbleheads, which will ship in July, are $25 plus $8 for shipping.

The bobblehead of Acton joins the bobblehead of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, which was released last week.

