Award-winning "Hamilton" coming to Stranahan during 2021-22 season

A hit Broadway musical that's won multiple awards is heading to Toledo.

"Hamilton" will premiere in Toledo at the Stranahan Theater as part of the 2021-22 season. Exact dates have not been announced.

According to a press release, season ticket members who renew their membership for the 2021-22 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the show.

More information can be found at BroadwayInToledo.com.

Information on how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced at a later time.