First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hancock County

The Hancock County Health Department confirms its first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a 21-year-old female, according to a press release, and all those who have been in contact with the patient will be contacted by the Hancock County Health Department.

Hancock Public Health Commissioner, Karim Baroudi, released the following statement:

“This is what we have been expecting since evidence of community spread has existed in Ohio. We do expect to see more positive cases to appear in the coming days and weeks in Hancock County. We have been in daily communication with Blanchard Valley Health System and local government leaders to ensure that we are prepared. In order to avoid overwhelming our health care system by slowing the spread of infection, we want to stress at this time the importance of all of us adhering to the Governor’s orders as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the Governor’s office.”

If you are experiencing three of the following four symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, or fever of 100.4 or greater please call 419-423-7890 to be considered for testing for COVID-19.

