Handmade hearts spread from social media

If you see hearts decorating doors and windows, they're not left over from Valentine's Day. They're part of a social media campaign called "Hearts of Hope."

It started as a way to say thank you to health care workers, but it blossomed into a way to spread cheer and gratitude to anyone fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

“I think it caught on so quickly here because we are such a small, close-knit community, and I think everybody’s just looking for some positivity and hope," said Lori Keinath, organizer of the Facebook Page "Hearts of Hope Dundee."

In this village, you'll see brightly colored construction paper hearts on doors and windows. There are even laminated hearts hanging from trees. You may also spot hand-painted wooden hearts, professionally made yard signs, and large banners.

“There’s just a lot of health care professionals on the front line and serving patients here in our subdivision," explains Travis Havens, President and C.E.O. of Hospice of Lenawee. "So, when people drive by, we want to give them a little bit of support and say we know what you’re going through and we appreciate everything that you’re doing to support people in our community during these unprecedented times.”

Travis and his wife, Rachel, who is a dental assistant in Adrian, MI, made it a family project to create hearts and tape them to their doors and windows.

Dundee even has a giant light-up heart in the center of town, courtesy of Salenbien Welding.