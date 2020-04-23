Handwritten notes being sent to hundreds of Toledo school children

Some would say it's a dying art, but there's been a resurgence in letter writing in Toledo. With all the technology of today's world, there aren't many people who take the time to write letters anymore. But Partners in Education is working to change that during these challenging times.

Volunteers with the program have gotten out the pen and paper to keep in contact with the school children they worked with before the COVID-19 crisis.

About 200 mentors from the community work with kindergarten through third grade students during the school year at 11 Toledo elementary schools. Not all the students in the program have access to technology, so that's how the idea to write letters was born. The letters encourage the students and keep them engaged.

Something as simple as a note is an easy way to help the kids feel connected in these uncertain times. It also helps the volunteers who usually work with the children several times a week.

The letter writing campaign will likely continue for the next few months because the students will not be going back to the classroom this school year.

There are lots of ways you can get involved with Partners in Education.

We've posted a link.