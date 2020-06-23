Hayes Presidential Library & Museum reopens to public

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont will reopen its facilities to the public three days a week with enhanced safety, cleaning and disinfecting procedures, beginning Tuesday.

The Hayes Home, museum and research library will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours for high-risk visitors are from 9 a.m.- noon on Thursdays.

Members interested in taking a Hayes Home tour during the member days are asked to reserve a tour time by contacting Kristina Smith at 419-332-2081, ext. 217, or ksmith@rbhayes.org.

Hayes Presidential temporarily closed to the public on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spiegel Grove grounds closed for a few weeks and have been reopened to the public since May 1.

Visitors are asked to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between their household group and other visitors. Face coverings will also be required in the Hayes Home and library. Hayes Presidential staff also will wear face coverings.

Additional safety guidelines may also be in place when visitors arrive.

Hayes Presidential will sell online and in-person admissions. Online tickets are strongly encouraged, and members are also asked to make a house tour reservation. Tickets will be available at rbhayes.org starting the week of June 23.

A 50-percent discount will be given on tickets for medical front-line workers, including medical technicians, nurses, doctors and emergency medical technicians.

For info, call 419-332-2081, visit rbhayes.org or follow HPLM on social media.