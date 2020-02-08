Head-on crash kills man along State Route 6

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 7th, 2020 at approximately 9:37 P.M. The crash occurred on US 6 near milepost 20 in Springfield Twp, Williams County, approximately six miles southeast of Bryan.

Phillip Powell, age 33, of Defiance, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra westbound on US 6. He drove left of center and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Roger Bostelman, age 78, of Hamler, who was traveling eastbound. Mr. Bostelman had two passengers in his vehicle, Shirley Bostelman, age 75, of Hamler and Brooke Bostelman, age 15, of Deshler.

Mr. Powell was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Bostelman was transported by Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries. Shirley and Brooke Bostelman were both transported to Bryan Hospital by Williams County EMS with serious injuries.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Stryker Police Department, Williams County EMS, Springfield Twp EMS and Fire, and the Williams County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation and impairment is believed to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.

