"Elevate The Stage" gymnastics competition elevates local economy

This weekend all 294 rooms are booked at the Park Inn by Radisson in Downtown Toledo. "We've been sold out for two three weeks at least," said Brian Smith, Sales Manager at the hotel.

That's because all Big Ten Women's Gymnastics teams will be competing at the SeaGate Convention Centre and Huntington Center for the regular season champion title. "It's great to have them Downtown Toledo. It's great to have them here and it's great business for the hotel," Smith said.

This is the third year in a row "Elevate The Stage" has been hosted in The Glass City, which Destination Toledo's Lance Woodworth says is great news. "Very important for our city and we're excited," Woodworth said.

More than 2,600 youth gymnasts, their coaches and their families will be here, and need somewhere to stay and eat.

"We'll be fully staffed for sure. That's been in the works for a while too, making sure we have enough housekeepers here, making sure the restaurant is fully staffed to make sure we can provide the best service we can for them," Brian Smith said.

"Elevate The Stage" is an NCAA meet plus a Junior Olympic and Xcel Youth competition. And it turns out, Toledo is the perfect location.

"It's a neutral site so, you know you can't have this in Ann Arbor and you can't have it in Columbus, but they can come to Toledo. It's easy to get to, it's affordable and we have welcome arms and are taking great care of them," Lance Woodworth said. Destination Toledo estimates about six thousand people will come downtown this weekend, bringing more than three quarters of a million dollars in economic impact.

"Any amount of economic impact any drop in the bucket that you can get in to the city and to our region just all adds up to the greater good so we're excited," Woodworth said.