Health Department, Metroparks partner for trailhead in south Toledo

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department joined up with Metroparks Toledo to provide a Bike Fix-It station at the new Chessie Circle trailhead.

In addition, parking, restrooms, and a bike rack are available for use. The trailhead is locaed at 2848 Copland and is open to the public.

“The Chessie Circle Trail is an important north-south corridor for regional connectivity,” Dave Zenk, Executive Director of Metroparks Toledo, said in a press release. “The trailhead provides visitor amenities for trail users, such as restrooms and bike parking, as well as the Fix-It station. We are grateful to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and We Are Traffic for their contributions. It’s a wonderful example of what we can do for the community when we work together.”

The Metroparks section of the north-south trail begins at the trailhead and continues 1.4 miles to the Maumee River.