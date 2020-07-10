Health Department advises COVID-19 exposure at Oregon funeral home

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has issued alert for anyone who attended a showing and funeral in Oregon on Sunday that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a press release, anyone who attended the funeral of Jeremy Newman from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Eggleston Meinert and Pavley Funeral Home on S. Coy Rd. is asked to call the Health Department at 419-213-4076 and leave a message with your name and contact number so proper contact tracing may be performed.

Anyone who may have been exposed at the funeral home should monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after exposure or until July 19, 2020

If symptoms do develop, stay home, call your doctor, and get a COVID test. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, are immunocompromised, or are simply concerned, call your doctor for guidance. In an emergency call 911.