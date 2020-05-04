Health Department releases online guide for reopening general office spaces

As general office spaces begin to reopen this week during the COVID-19, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department has put together a guide to help businesses make sure they can open their doors safely and responsibly.

The Health Department worked along side the Chamber of Commerce to create the "Open for Business" guide, which provides contacts and answers to many questions they've been fielding at the department on a daily basis.

"There's a whole other gambit about the business operations, but I really want to stress to all our owners, and managers and leaders of these organizations, and buildings that are going to be opening back up, make sure you know how to best protect your staff and also the public," Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo Lucas County Heath Commissioner, said.

In addition to following all CDC guidelines and rulings from the extended stay-at-home order in Ohio, the Health Department also suggests companies reconsider their work environments, allowing more staff to continue to work from home, and update policies, particularly those on sick leave, time off, and traveling.

The idea of face coverings becoming the norm in public places for the foreseeable future was reinforced for public safety as well.

"Until we can really again get a vaccine out and really combat COVID on a permanent basis, we have to take those steps that are going to best have the ability for us not to spread this virus through the community again, and one of those things is a face covering," Zgodzinski said.

The Health Department wants to make themselves available for all businesses if they have any questions.