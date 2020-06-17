Health experts worry COVID-19 progress could backslide

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s concerning how many people are still not wearing protective masks. The state through a huge sacrifice with the quarantine and the lack of protective masks puts that effort in jeopardy.

“It was painful for all of us. And now that we're coming out on the other side I see us taking not just a little bit of extra caution to protect us from a future or less than the future spike. I don't want to throw it all away but forget where we came from.”

Zgodzinski says wearing a mask reduces your risk of COVID exposure by 80%. “I don't want to see a spike. I don't want to see us start inundating our hospitals. I don't want to see us go through any more pain than we have to over the next couple of months.”

The health department says increased testing availability is helping, along with more contact tracers who will be needed to track down and isolate any outbreaks. “If we have one case during the quarantine. We might have had to follow maybe 4 or 5 people. Now we have one case lets say it's in a restaurant...and now we have to follow maybe 15 20 maybe 30 individuals.”