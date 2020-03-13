Health officials: Isolation is key to slowing spread of coronavirus

When it comes to controlling the coronavirus, Lucas County health officials say laying low is key.

"Preventing cases now will prevent dozens of cases down the road," Dr. Johnathon Ross with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said.

As of Friday there were no confirmed cases of the disease in the greater Toledo area. To keep it that way, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is urging everyone to do their part.

"This is the time when we can do the most to prevent the spread and to protect our city, our county," Ross said.

Even with the weekend underway the health department wants you to stay home. If you need to go out, you're asked to avoid large crowds and to maintain good hygiene.

"If you need to do something go do it, but take a look at really that non-essential get togethers—that travel. Just don't do it," health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

If you feel sick, leaders say you should simply stay in and seek proper care.

"Fever persistent for more than 24 hours, they've got a cough that's severe—that's probably an indication to at least contact your health care provider," Ross said.

While it may be tempting to go out, health officials say staying in now will help stop the coronavirus' reach, creating less risk for the community.

"Your decisions and your actions are going to influence somebody's life here in the next couple weeks," Zgodzinski said.

Even though it can be annoying or even stressful, health department leaders say keeping to yourself now will pay off later on.

"What we're giving you is the best advice that we can that'll protect the people that you love and to protect you," Ross said.

If you have coronavirus questions, Lucas County has established a 24/7 nurse-staffed hotline: 419-251-4000.