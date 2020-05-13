Healthcare workers honored with Floats for Heroes

It's National Skilled Nursing Care Center Week, and a number of organizations are toasting local healthcare workers and first responders.

Employees at the Lakes of Monclova were honored with "Floats for Heroes" on Tuesday with free root beer floats in appreciation of all their work.

"They really are putting their lives on the line right now," Dr. Gregory Guzman, executive director of the Hondros College of Nursing, said. "We want to take time today to celebrate what they're doing."