Weather Forecast: WET / WARM / WINDY

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE WESTERN HALF OF THE AREA FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING***

Rain showers are expected to move into the area Thursday night. The rain will continue off and on Friday and then become more of a steady rain, and heavier, Saturday. The rain may become a wintry mix or snow Saturday evening and Saturday night and may produce slick conditions on the roads.

Rain totals of 2-4" are likely for areas west of I-75 and 1-3" of rain for areas east of I-75. Flooding is possible.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s Thursday, 50s Friday and some areas could jump into the 60s Saturday before much colder air returns quickly late Saturday and Saturday night.

Winds could gust over 45 mph Thursday night, Friday, Saturday and Saturday night. There's even a small chance of thunderstorms Saturday night just ahead of the colder air.

