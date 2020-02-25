Heavy snow on the way

A winter storm is on track to bring the potential for several inches of snow to our viewing area. Here is the latest on the snow timeline and totals.

Light rain is expected to change to light snow tonight between 7-10 p.m. Snow will stay light Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with only 1 inch of snow expected by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy snow will likely start between 7-10 a.m. Wednesday and continue through evening. Snow will end between 3-6 a.m. on Thursday.

Most of the area is expecting a storm total of 3-6 inches of snowfall with slightly lower totals (2-4 inches) in the southeast part of the area.

It is still possible for these totals to change. While the storm track is becoming more certain, small adjustments north or south are possible.

While the snow will be very wet, some of it could still blow and drift Wednesday night into Thursday as the cold air and wind return. Winds could gust between 30 to 35 mph through Thursday.

Highs will stay at or below freezing for 5 straight days to finish the month. The wind chill will approach 0 at times.