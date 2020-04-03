Help For Small Businesses Struggling During Covid-19 Shut Down

There is now substantial financial help for small businesses. The federal government is allocating $376 billion dollars for small businesses.

This will allow them to apply for loans to cover their payroll and overhead for two and a half months during the shut down.

The loans will be forgiven if 75% of the money is used for this purpose.

The challenge to this point has been the lack of solid guidance from the SBA to banks in administering the loans.

Because of the high volume in applications, the SBA is working with banks and credit unions in dispersing the money.

Bob LaClair is the Regional President of Fifth Third Bank. "It happened so quickly and there are not too many companies that are immune to this," says LaClair.

"I think conceptually, everyone understands the benefit to the borrower or the small business owner. But the execution has been a little cloudy."

Given that regional banks like Fifth Third are expected to be able to roll the program out early next week to customers.

The pool of customers has expended beyond the regular pool of for-profit companies.

Collin Gilstrap is an Assistant Professor of Finance at UT. "Now they're expanding this to also non-profits, they're also expanding it to sole proprietors and they're also expanding it to 10-99 employees."

So as long as 75% of the loan is spent on salaries and overhead from April 3rd to June 30th, it will be forgiven, so it's effectively a grant.

"The businesses that take advantage of these loans will have the entire loan forgiven for covering their payroll and their payment for rent and mortgage until the end of September."

SBA Lending Programs

New lending begins Friday

Business, non-profits, sole proprietorships, and independent contractors with less than 500 employees

Firms larger than 500 may also apply if they are in certain industries

https://www.sba.gov/size-standards/

https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-03/Borrower%20Paycheck%20Protection%20Program%20Application_0.pdf

Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL)

Working capital loans of up to $2m

https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/

