Hero Hot Line Set To Support Front Line Covid-19 Responders



There is a major effort underway to take care of the mental health of our rescue workers and health care workers.

It's a free counseling line that is dedicated to these local heroes.

The Zeph Center is setting it up.

The center released this statement "Beginning April 6, 2020 – area professionals who are working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to access the free, confidential program, Ohio Heroes, by calling 419-841-6781. The unique phone number is dedicated to the Ohio Heroes Program. "

Kristen Bruce is in charge of the program for Zeph and says "Really what we're hoping to do is help people process some of the grief and loss that people are experiencing. Process the enormous ever present amount of stress that our first responders, administrators medical personnel are experiencing right now."

The level of stress for people in the treatment field right now is unprecedented. "The fear that they might bring this home to their family. The conflict between being a family member and being a medical personnel. The worry about what's happening with your team at work and what's happening to your family when you're not there," says Bruce.

Bruce says what has worked in the past to combat stress might now be as effective now. "We're seeing high amounts of irritability loss of sleep problems in relationships starting to affect people and that's really what we're wanting to address. Let's give you an outlet."

Some additional resources:

Crisis Hot Line (get connected to treatment)

419 255 3125

4HOPE to 741741

Lucas County COVID-19 Emotional Support line

419-442-0580

Designed to be answered by peer supporters and other mental health professionals. Help for emotional anxiety of any kind.

Hot Line available 7 days a week from 11-7

