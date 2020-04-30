Hero Hotline Offers Support For Healthcare Workers and First Responders



The recent suicide of an ER doctor in New York City serves as a tragic reminder that the mental health of our healthcare workers and first responders is paramount during this stressful time. Her father reported that she suffered from severe stress after caring for COVID patients in NYC, and had no previous history of mental health issues.

Officials calling on healthcare workers to provide assistance in America's coronavirus epicenter, New York. "We need to recruit more health professionals, we need to share within this state and this country," Governor Andrew Cuomo.

There are several local resources for our healthcare and first responders. One is the Hero Hotline that is run by The Zepf Center.

It's a free and confidential number to call to connect quickly to mental health services.

Kristen Bruce runs the hotline and says the unpredictability of this virus is enough to cause stress for everyone. And there is no definite end in sight. "We might be tempted to take our foot off the brake and think it's ok to go ahead and speed up. But this is very real for very many people and it's unpredictable as to who it will be real for and when."

The number to call is: 419-841-6781

There are also online support groups each week.

