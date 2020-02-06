Hicksville Police find evidence of theft, suspected methamphetamine during search

Hicksville Police found evidence of theft and suspected methamphetamine when they served a search warrant on a residence on Wednesday.

The officers served the warrant on the residence in the 500 block of E. Smith Street in Hicksville as part of an investigation into a theft at a local business.

The Multi Area Narcotics Unit was contacted when officers found the suspected methamphetamine to assist officers. Approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.

David Piasecki, 49, of Sherwood, was arrested for community control violations and taken to CCNO.

Three other individuals in the home are also facing criminal charges, and a case will be presented to the Defiance County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The case remains under investigation.