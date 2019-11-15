130+ mph turnpike pursuit: four suspects arrested in Perrysburg

A multi-state high-speed pursuit on the Ohio turnpike ends in Perrysburg, with four suspects in custody.

The driver was Dashawn Weeden, 21, of Riverdale, Illinois, a suburb south of Chicago. He is charged with felony failure to comply and receiving stolen property. The three other juvenile suspects have been identified by police and charged with receiving stolen property.

Around 5 p.m. the vehicle exited the turnpike onto 280 northbound, then exited onto 795 heading west.

The vehicle would crash into another vehicle at East Boundary and East Indiana in Perrysburg, when the Ford Fusion crashed into another vehicle.

Three black males and a black female exited the vehicle. Two of the males were arrested shortly thereafter, as was the female. The third suspect evaded capture for several hours, and was finally taken into custody around 7 p.m.

Police say the chase started in Illinois on a report of a stolen gray Ford Fusion. The vehicle was pursued through the state of Indiana, then handed off to the Ohio State Highway Patrol around 4 p.m.