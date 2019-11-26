High winds to challenge holiday travel

If you've ever traveled for Thanksgiving, you know you'll need extra time and extra patience. Now, add in winds that could make travel treacherous? You have yet another reason to be on guard on the road.

Mike Brown is an automotive trainer with AAA. He lists the to-dos: "Watch out for downed power lines, and debris flying across the road. You also want to stay away from buses and semis. Very high winds can cause those to fall over on the roadway."

But keeping control of your vehicle is equally important.

"Keep both hands on the steering wheel. We recommend, rather than the 10-2 hand position, we recommend a 9-3 or even 4-7 position."

One thing you may not have thought of before, Mike advises, "If you drive past a row of trees or something, the wind can stop, and that can cause your car to veer. So be careful that you don't over-correct," Mike warns.

But what can you do now to prepare? Plan ahead.

"Extra time, make sure your vehicle has an emergency kit, in case you do have trouble on the roadside.”

Administrators with ODOT tell 13abc that managers will be monitoring conditions through the day tomorrow, and alert drivers of any problems or advisories as needed.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say they'll also be watching the weather, and if winds gust over 45 mph, they'll issue a travel ban for commercial vehicles where needed.

For now, no travel bans are in place. If that changes, we'll let you know on-air, on 13abc.com and on our free news app.