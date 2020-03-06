Highest Risk Employees At Highest Risk For Spread Of Corona

If the Coronavirus is already affecting some businesses, could it also hit employees? A quarantine for many employees would mean they'd lose pay.

And few people can afford to do that. As a result, it may make fighting this outbreak even more difficult.

One of the worst and most high-risk areas is the service industry. Steven Cady is a Professor of Management at Bowling Green State University.

"If you have to pay bills, the last thing you're going to do if you are living from one paycheck to the next and many people are (is call in sick)."

The latest number from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that only 63% of the people working in the service industry have paid sick leave.

Yet they have the highest contact with the public. "It's going to be a huge motivator for people to not even admit that they're sick, they may be in denial."

