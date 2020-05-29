Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Thursday night on Ohio Turnpike

A Thursday night crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County is being investigated by the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:32 p.m. on on the Turnpike at Exit 71.

According to a press release, a pickup truck was entering the Turnpike at the Stoney Ridge toll gate, going eastbound. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier head on.

The driver of the vehicle, Charles Tenbroeck, 73, of Canton, Michigan, died from his injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

