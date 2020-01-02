Highway Patrol reminds drivers to stay safe during winter driving months

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is again reminding drivers to winterize their vehicles and follow safe driving tips this winter.

"Allowing extra time to get to your destination and reducing your speed are fundamental tips for safe winter driving," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. "Planning, patience, and preparation can mitigate the hazards you might face while driving in cold weather."

Last winter, there were 15,676 crashes on snow, ice, or slush-covered roads in Ohio, resulting in 27 people killed in 26 fatal crashes.

Before traveling in winter weather, the OSHP advises motorists to clear snow and ice from the windows, headlights, and tail lights. They also suggest allowing time for the defrosters to work.

They also remind motorists to go slow and increase following distances.

"During winter weather, motorists need to slow down and use extra caution," Lt. Tim Grigsby, Lima post commander, said. "Remaining calm and knowing what to do if you are stranded along the side of the road can help keep you and your passengers safe."

The Patrol reminds drivers to stock their vehicles with a winter car kit, including: an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, warning devices, blankets, cell phone charger, first aid kid, tow rope, water, and food for longer trips.

It's also important to make sure tires have plenty of tread, batteries are in good condition, and windshield washer fluid is full.

If a vehicle breaks down or is involved in a crash, turn on the hazard lights, move the vehicle as far off the roadway as possible, remain in the vehicle, and call #677.