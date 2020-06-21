Hit and run sends pedestrian to the hospital

A 21-year-old man is in serious condition at a hospital after Toledo Police say he was hit by a vehicle that drove away.

It happened at about 2:30 AM Sunday, June 21, 2020.

According to investigators, officers responded to a 9-1-1 caller who said two men were fighting near the area of Upton and Berdan. While police were talking to witnesses at the nearby 7-11, they were told someone was shot down the block, at Upton and Talbot.

It was there police found an unconscious man on the side of the road.

Officers determined the man was not shot. Instead, they say his injuries appeared consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

Firefighters with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to the hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition. Officers are withholding the name of the man who was hit until his family can be notified.

If you have any information, Toledo Police would like you to contact the department.