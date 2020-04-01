Hobby Lobby to temporarily close in Ohio after Gov. DeWine questioned at press conference

Craft store Hobby Lobby, which had re-opened in the middle of Ohio's stay-at-home order, has temporarily closed under pressure from government officials.

Governor Mike DeWine could be seen taking a specific note when questioned by a reporter in his daily press conference Wednesday.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost gave the company 24 hours to respond to why they were not complying with the order.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Yost announced on Twitter that Hobby Lobby lawyers told him the company had agreed to temporarily shut down during the coronavirus outbreak.