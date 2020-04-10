Hold Up On Spring Cleaning Donations

Area organizations that take your item donations are asking you to hold up. They're grateful for your support but they aren't open to process your donations.

Tim Kralovic is the retail manager from Goodwill and says "We have no ability to facilitate any donated goods right now with the stay at home order, our stores are closed."

Kralovic says that still hasn't stopped some people from just dropping off loads of items. "There's still some people that are dropping off donations which we are systematically trying to make sure that they're not sitting out there too long. We're doing rounds to make sure that they are taken care of."

Goodwill is working with OSHA to see what kind of procedures they need to go through to open up the donation market again. "We definitely have game plans as to clearly mark the things that are quarantined. We have some game plans to possibly put trailers outside so the donations don't actually come into the stores. A lot of things we're still kind of in the air about it. But I'm sure in the next 3 weeks it will definitely get knocked out and we'll handle things the best way possible."