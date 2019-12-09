How to keep your home safe from fire during the holidays

The holiday season is the worst time of year for house fires, making it a very busy time of year for the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

One of the most common dangers? Real Christmas trees catching fire indoors.

The footage above, from the National Fire Prevention Association, demonstrates how devasting a tree fire can be in a controlled burn:

"If you have a dry Christmas tree, once it ignites, it can burn in less than 10-to-15 seconds and engulf that tree and anything surrounding it," says Toledo Fire & Rescue Pvt. Sterling Rahe.

Despite the traditional holiday delights, "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" may not be the safest way to celebrate. In fact, many other fires start in the kitchen, with people leaving food unattended while cooking for large holiday gatherings.

"A big thing we see is stove top cooking, making sure the pot handles are turned inwards or over the counters and not hanging over where kids can come by, grab a hold of those pots, pull them down and obviously cause some serious burns," Rahe said.

Rahe also mentions how many people do not use the appropriate indoor and outdoor strands of lights, explaining how indoor lights can be a hazard when used outside.

"They're not sealed as outdoor lights should be for the elements," explains Rahe.

Toledo Fire & Rescue also has a free smoke alarm program for homeowners. If you are in need of an alarm for your home, you can apply here.