Holiday home safety tips

A warning from police! Don't give thieves an opportunity to do their dirty work. Toledo police want to help you protect your home from crooks.

The Toledo Police Department's Community Services Bureau offers CPTED inspections for apartment complexes, businesses, and residential properties located within the City of Toledo. CPTED stand for Crime Prevention Through Environment Design. Police say CPTED is an evidence based process that evaluates the physical security features of properties and buildings.

The CPTED inspection analyzes the infrastructure, landscaping, lighting, security measures and other aspects of a property so that recommendations can be provided to owners and managers to improve security and quality of life issues. Police say when CPTED recommendations are adopted, the opportunity for criminal activity occurring is more likely to be reduced.