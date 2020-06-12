Hollywood Casino announces reopening date

The Hollywood Casino in Toledo announced its plans to reopen at 6 a.m. June 19.

In a release, the casino said some of its normal procedures and amenities will be changed for a period of time.

"With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Ohio Casino Control Commission, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions," Justin Carter, vice president and general manager of the casino, said.

The casino will close the facility from 4-7 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and 5 a.m.-7 a.m. Saturdays for a deep clean of the casino floor.

The casino is also limiting capacity on its gaming floor to no more than 50 percent of its maximum occupancy. Table game seating will be limited, and slot machines will be configured to meet social distancing requirements.

Floor decals and signage will be used to enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

Live music, entertainment, conventions, and banquet services are still suspended. There will also be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.

While not required, guests are asked to wear masks and must respond to a health screening prior to entering the casino.