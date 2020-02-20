Holocaust-era opera to be performed in Toledo

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present the Holocaust-era children's Opera Brundibár on Thursday, February 20 at the historic Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater to commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II.

TSO and the Toledo School for the Arts are collaborating to bring "Brundibár" to the stage.

Holocaust survivor Ela Weissberger, who played the role of the Cat in every performance of Brundibár, was one of few child performers at Theresienstadt who survived the war. Ela's daughter, Tamar Grishpon, will speak about her mother's experiences at the performances on Thursday.

"The unlikely survival of this opera is remarkable," says David Sayers, Artistic Director at the Toledo School for the Arts. "The actual events of what happened to the original performers at Theresienstadt should never be forgotten, and we are honored to present these shows with the Toledo Symphony to commemorate the original cast, enlighten the community, and remind everyone that music and art can outlast hate."

Tickets for the evening performance open to the public are $20 and can be purchased in-person at the TAPA Box Office (1838 Parkwood Avenue), by calling 419.246.8000 (Monday through Friday, 9-5 PM), or by visiting the website at toledosymphony.com.

A portion of ticket sales will go to support the Jewish Federation.