Home Meal Delivery Businesses Help Restaurants Stay Afloat

The restaurant business is seeing it's heaviest blows to business during the COVID-19 shutdown.

As a result, home delivery businesses are seeing their sharpest gains in customers.

Local home delivery owner Sonya Ward from Dine-In Delivery https://www.didbedford.com/ says she's seen her business increase by 50% over the last month. Ward says she sees it as her personal mission to help locally owned Mom and Pop restaurants stay afloat during this difficult time. These are businesses that can little afford to pay high commissions on home delivery at a time when orders are down as much as 50% in some cases.

Ward advises all restaurants to carefully read contracts with home delivery services. In some cases, she says she's had customers tell her that they lock them in for a year while charging high commissions.

That's something that can easily wipe out any gains a business can make at a time when their dining rooms are closed.

Ward says she has purchased sealed delivery bags for her employees. They place the order on the customer's doorstep, take a picture and call them to let them know their order has arrived. It's a no-contact form of delivery that keeps both customers and employees as safe as possible.