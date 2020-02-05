Home Slice Pizza donating to Lucas County Sheriff's D.A.R.T. program

In honor of National Pizza Day on Sunday, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced that Home Slice Pizza in Toledo will donate $1 from every pizza sold to the Drug Abuse Response Team (D.A.R.T.).

"We are very grateful to Home Slice Pizza," Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said in a news release. "These donations will help further D.A.R.T.'s efforts to provide assistance to those struggling with addition in our community."

Home Slice Pizza is located at 28 S. Ct. Clair St. in Toledo's Warehouse District.