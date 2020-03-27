Home health workers among those in need of supplies

There are sick and elderly people living at home in need of daily care, and home healthcare providers are still required to care for their patients. One local provider says many of those small businesses don't have the necessary protective gear and she's hoping organizations will help them out.

Tamika Kemp, the owner of Kemp Home Service Agency, takes steps every day to protect herself and her employees, including wiping down the entire office with clorox wipes and reminding her team to constantly wash their hands and use common sense. The agency provides transportation, care for individuals with developmental disabilities, and care for the elderly. Her staffers travel from home to home and like most healthcare workers they're concerned about their own risk of exposure.

The healthcare industry is experiencing a shortage of masks and gloves to help protect workers from spreading COVID-19. Kemp received a small anonymous donation of protective gear which helps some, but, she says, they are still short and are in need of things like hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks.

Kemp says small businesses are trying to help each other out.

"We’ve been pretty much like a family, everyone calling around trying to help to see what services can be provided," says Kemp. "Columbus has been reaching out to me trying to help for the developmental disability side but everyone is just really struggling right now because supplies are very limited."

Kemp says many people in the area depend on in home healthcare services and it is important for everyne on the front lines to protect themselves. If they can do that, she says, we'll get through this just fine.