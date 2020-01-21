Lucas County homeless count is about much more than the numbers

Every January, the homeless population is counted in Toledo and Lucas County. The Point-in-Time Count or PIT is a requirement for any community receiving federal money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The nighttime count here is Wednesday, and the day count is Thursday. The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board is the lead organization for the count, but there are a lot of other agencies and shelters taking part in it.

The effort is about a lot more than the numbers. It is about connecting homeless people and families to resources in the community.

The last count showed there were 640 people living in Lucas County shelters, and 22 people living on the streets.

On Tuesday, volunteers worked to sort through donations that will be given to people during the count. That includes things like personal hygiene items, hats, gloves and socks.

Volunteers will give the items to people when they are out on the night count. During the day count, volunteers will be at Ohio Means Jobs as well as other agencies and shelters. As long as supplies last, personal supplies and food will be given away.

The survey is voluntary. It takes about 10 minutes to complete and includes questions like age, gender and length of homelessness.

If you would like to volunteer your time or donate items for the count, call the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board at (419) 244-9440 extension 10.

