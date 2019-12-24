Homeowner saved by smoke detectors in Oregon house fire

A homeowner is safe this morning after smoke detectors woke her up and allowed her to escape a fire at her Norden Rd. home.

The call came in to Oregon Fire around 3:08 a.m. Crews put out the fire, with the heavy fire contained to the back of the house with a lot of smoke damage.

The homeowner is safe with one dog. The Red Cross has been contacted, and the homeowner said she has family she can stay with for Christmas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Oregon Fire and Police crews are still on the scene. The intersection of Seaman and Norden is still blocked off.

Officials remind everyone to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.